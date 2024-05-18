Eyewitness captures fierce rain and winds from Texas storm that killed four

An eyewitness captured fierce wind as a severe storm pummeled Houston, Texas, on Thursday (16 May), killing at least four people.

The storm blew windows out of high-rise buildings and left some 800,000 homes without power as much of the city was plunged into darkness, mayor John Whitmire said.

Much of downtown Houston and its commercial district were littered with fallen power lines and glass from shattered windows following the storm, with traffic and street lights knocked out across the city.

The National Weather Service said it confirmed a tornado with peak winds of 110mph touched down near the northwest Houston suburb of Cyprus in Harris County.