The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

English folk duo The Staves perform their song “I’ll Never Leave You Alone” live in the Music Box studio.

Taken from The Staves’ fourth album, All Now, the song showcases Camilla and Jessica Staveley-Taylor’s harmonising and the album’s reckoning with a turbulent period for the band, with a reconfiguration of the band from a trio to a duo and Camilla dealing with a bout of writer’s block and chronic pain due to endometriosis.

Watch them perform live on tour and at Black Deer Festival.

Watch the latest up-and-coming music acts on Music Box, available on Independent TV and YouTube.