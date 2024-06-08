Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of ‘Love Story’ hit

Taylor Swift was welcomed to Scotland ahead of her Eras Tour with a bagpipe rendition of her hit “Love Story” by The Reel Time Band, an 11-piece band.

Swift, 34, kickstarted the UK leg of her tour at Edinburgh’s esteemed Murrayfield Stadium on Friday 7 June.

To give her a “Scottish welcome”, The Reel Time Band, made up of eight highland bagpipers and three drummers, performed her song “Love Story” on the steps outside the venue.

Swift disclosed that she has Scottish ancestry at a gig in 2015, so the stadium sponsorship signage was also changed from Scottish Gas to Scottish Lass to highlight her link.