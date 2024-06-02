Rita Ora performs hit single ‘Praising You’ in stripped-back Music Box session

Rita Ora sings a superb, stripped-back rendition of her hit single “Praising You” in the latest Music Box session of season 10.

The pop star just released her latest single, “Ask and You Shall Receive”, and headlines Mighty Hoopla festival this weekend. In an exclusive interview, Ora spoke about finding new inspiration and promises that more new music is on the way.

Watch the latest up-and-coming music acts on Music Box, available on Independent TV and YouTube.