Gareth Southgate took plenty of positives from the way England came through their penultimate European Championship warm-up friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night (3 June).
The Euro 2020 runners-up are among the favourites to become kings of the continent this summer and in the midst of a 10-day training camp featuring two friendlies.
England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James’ Park.
Southgate will have to cut his squad down to 26 players from the current 33-strong training group, and has promised he will give the “difficult” decision the “respect and consideration it deserves”.
“We’ve got really good options and I think we’ve come through tonight without any physical issues, which was really, really important,” he said.
