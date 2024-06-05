Kylian Mbappe said “there were things that made him unhappy” at Paris Saint-Germain, as he discussed his move to Real Madrid.

The French striker, 25, will officially join the 15-time European champions on 1 July, the day after his contract with PSG expires.

Confirmation of his move makes official one of the worst-kept secrets in football, with Mbappe having been strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu for several months.

Speaking to the media ahead of France’s friendly game against Luxembourg, the forward opened up on his PSG exit.

“I was always happy at PSG, but it’s true that there were things that made me unhappy,” Mbappe said, adding that he couldn’t be seen “moping around” because he is a dressing room leader.