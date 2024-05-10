Two elderly Just Stop Oil supporters targeted the Magna Carta on Friday 10 May.

Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, entered the British Library at around 10:40am and smashed the glass enclosure that surrounds the historic document.

The pair then glued themselves to a bench in front of the Magna Carta and held a sign which read “The government is breaking the law”.

They are demanding the UK government commit to an emergency plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The British Library holds two of the four surviving copies of the Magna Carta. Two others are at Lincoln Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral.