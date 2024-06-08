Israeli hostage reunited with father eight months after being kidnapped by Hamas

Footage shows the moment an Israeli hostage reunited with her father eight months after being kidnapped by Hamas.

Israel’s military confirmed they had rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in central Gaza on Saturday 8 June.

They were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

In a video shared on Israel’s X account, Ms Argamani is seen reuniting with her father in what appears to be the back of a van or bus.

After eight months of devastating war in Gaza precipitated by Hamas’ 7 October attack, 116 of the around 250 hostages abducted by militants are left in the Palestinian enclave.