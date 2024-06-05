Roy Keane ‘death stares’ at Wayne Rooney after bizarre sleeping habit revelation

Roy Keane hit Wayne Rooney with a piercing death stare after the Manchester United legend made a bizarre hairdryer admission.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Rooney recalled sleeping through an England team meeting when he was first called up to the squad in 2003.

He didn’t hear his alarm go off because he was napping with a hairdryer blowing in his face.

The bizarre admission took former United teammate Keane off guard, who was even more shocked to learn that Rooney still sleeps with a hairdryer blowing all night.

“I’ve tried other things,” the legendary striker said, explaining that nothing else works for him.