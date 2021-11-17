Alec Baldwin is being blamed for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust because of his “political views”, his brother claims.

Cinematographer Hutchins died after being shot with a gun fired by Alex that he believed to have been safe to use on set.

Appearing on The Domenick Nati Show, Daniel Baldwin said that his brother should bare “no responsibility” for her death.

He then insinuated that Alec was being blamed for her death by many outspoken conservative commentators because he is a Democrat.

“So let’s go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things that he’s done and let’s see if we can’t sensationalise this and go after Alec,” he said.

Daniel added: “Because he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things. And those people [who] don’t like him will take advantage of him and persecute.”

He was then asked directly about whether his elder brother’s political views were why he was being attacked, replying: “Yeah, for sure”. However, he refused to go into detail on exactly what those political views were.

Alec Baldwin has already been named in a lawsuit from a member of the Rust crew who is suing him and the film’s armourer for negligence.

Alec Baldwin (Instagram)

While no criminal charges have yet been filed in relation to the incident, future charges have also not been “ruled out”.

Earlier this week, George Clooney criticised the producers of Rust and described the incident which left Hutchins dead as “insane”.