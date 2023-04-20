Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped, his attorneys say, weeks before the trial over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was set to begin.

Paperwork to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin is expected to be filed soon by newly appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, per reports.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate how the events of the tragic October 2021 day unfolded, meaning that the case could be reopened in future.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement per Deadline.

The Independent has contacted Baldwin’s representatives and the Santa Fe District Attorney for further comment.

Baldwin’s co-defendant and ex-Rust armourer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, is still facing criminal charges as of now. The two have previously pleaded not guilty.

The sudden developments come a week after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had granted Baldwin permission to skip the preliminary hearing.

This is a developing story