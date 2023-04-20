Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alec Baldwin’s criminal charges to be dropped weeks before trial over fatal Rust shooting

Actor was expected to stand trial in New Mexico in May

Inga Parkel
Thursday 20 April 2023 21:00
Comments
Watch live as Halyna Hutchins' lawyers discuss Alec Baldwin Rust shooting

All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped, his attorneys say, weeks before the trial over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was set to begin.

Paperwork to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin is expected to be filed soon by newly appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, per reports.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate how the events of the tragic October 2021 day unfolded, meaning that the case could be reopened in future.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement per Deadline.

The Independent has contacted Baldwin’s representatives and the Santa Fe District Attorney for further comment.

Recommended

Baldwin’s co-defendant and ex-Rust armourer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, is still facing criminal charges as of now. The two have previously pleaded not guilty.

The sudden developments come a week after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had granted Baldwin permission to skip the preliminary hearing.

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in