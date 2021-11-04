Alec Baldwin has restricted access to his tweets after sharing posts and articles about the recent shooting on the set of Rust.

At the time of writing, the contents of Baldwin’s Twitter account — nominally belonging to the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation — were protected from all users except approved followers.

It has been reported that the 63-year-old changed the privacy setting on Tuesday (2 November) right after Baldwin shared a post from Rust crew member Terese Magpale Davis, denying allegations that the set of Rust had “unsafe, chaotic” conditions.

The 30 Rock actor simply captioned the post: “Read this.”

On 21 October, Baldwin fired a loaded prop gun while rehearsing a scene from his forthcoming Western film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was both the lead actor and the producer of the film.

In the days following the tragic shooting, it was revealed that several crew members had previously walked off the set to protest the working conditions, citing long hours, a lack of proper housing, and poor pay.

Following the walkout, non-union crew members were called in to replace the protesting camera persons.

Baldwin made his first on-camera comments about the incident earlier this week, calling Hutchins his “friend”.

Baldwin added that the Sheriff’s Department in Santa Fe ordered him not to answer any questions about the investigation as it is still ongoing.

Baldwin’s retweeting of stories and posts about the incident have, however, been interpreted by some as reflecting his opinions.

Last Wednesday (27 October), the actor retweeted a New York Times article that claimed Rust’s assistant director Dave Halls told investigating authorities that he should have checked the gun he handed to Baldwin more thoroughly.

Before this, Baldwin retweeted a Variety article citing an affidavit that said Baldwin thought the prop gun was “cold” (safe for use), when it was given to him.

The incident is currently under investigation in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and authorities have said that Baldwin might still face charges over the fatal shooting, adding that “no one has been ruled out” yet.