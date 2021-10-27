Alec Baldwin shooting: Rust assistant director tells police he didn’t check all rounds before giving gun to actor
Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 27 October 2021 18:55 comments
Washington, DC
Related video: Alec Baldwin: Police don’t rule out criminal charges for actor after Rust shooting
The assistant director on the movie Rust has told police that he didn’t check all the rounds in the gun barrel to ensure they were all fake bullets before handing the firearm to actor Alec Baldwin.
Assistant Director Davis Halls told police that when Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “showed him” the gun later used by Mr Baldwin “before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds”.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies