Rust: Alec Baldwin film plot, location and what happens now

Filming on the Western movie Rust has been halted after a prop gun wielded by Alec Baldwin misfired, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.

Authorities have confirmed Baldwin was in control of the gun at the time of the incident. They also confirmed that the investigation remains “open and active”, and that “no charges have been filed in regard to the incident”.

Rust began filming two weeks ago (6 October) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and had been due to continue until the end of November.

Baldwin had been cast as Old West outlaw Harland Rust, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the latter is sentenced to death for an unintentional murder.

Travis Fimmel, Marty Lindsey, Brady Noon and Frances Fisher were cast in the film alongside Baldwin.

With the world still reeling from news of the on-set tragedy, it is not yet known when or if production on Rust will continue.

The film’s production company, Rust Movies Productions LLC, has released a statement responding to the tragedy, with a spokesperson saying they were “devastated”.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation,” they said.

Film fans have paid tribute to Hutchins following her death, rememembering her work as a cinematographer.