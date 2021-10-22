The production of Rust is “devastated” after Alec Baldwin “discharged” a gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Authorities confirmed Baldwin was in control of the gun at the time of the incident, which occurred on Thursday (21 October) and also injured director Joel Souza, 48.

According to a statement accessed by Deadline, “Ms Hutchins [who was 42] was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

Rust is a forthcoming Western, which was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

The film’s production company, Rust Movies Productions LLC, responded to the tragedy, with a spokesperson stating: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation.

The company said it would also “be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Souza was transported to Christus St Vincent Medical Centre following the incident, but has since been discharged.

Police authorities added that the investigation remains “open and active” and that “no charges have been filed in regard to the incident” so far.

“Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives,” a representative said,

‘Rust’ director has been discharged from Christus St Vincent Medical Centre in New Mexico (Getty Images)

Film fans have paid tribute to Hutchins following her death, rememembering her work as a cinematographer.