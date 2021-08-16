Alicia Silverstone recreates Clueless seduction scene

Alicia Silverstone has re-enacted a scene from the classic 1995 teen movie, Clueless.

Silverstone played the character of Cher Horowitz, an airhead-like teenager who lives with her rich lawyer father in Beverly Hills, California.

In the movie, Cher tries unsuccessfully to woo a guy called Christian (played by Justin Walker), who is actually gay.

Now, 26 years later, Silverstone has shared a recreation of the scene on Instagram.

It sees Silverstone and designer Christian Siriano lying in bed watching a film as she tries to seduce him, only to be rejected.

Silverstone captioned the video: “I finally got Christian in bed!”

The actor also recreated another Clueless moment on TikTok earlier this year, in which Cher turns down a classmate who fancies her, saying, “As if!”

In 2020, the romantic comedy film celebrated its 25th anniversary, and Silverstone reflected on working with the late Brittany Murphy (who played the role of Tai Frasier).

“I just remember thinking she was so great for the part,” Silverstone told Vogue. “I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day, but I remember Brittany being really adorable.

“She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to [director] Amy [Heckerling] right away, ‘I think she’s the one! She was the best one you guys!’ hoping they would agree. She was like, ‘Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she’s the one.’”

Silverstone also spoke about her and Murphy being the only teenagers working on the film.

“I remember [Brittany’s] mom was on set a lot,” she said. “I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don’t think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn’t know we were in a big movie. Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent.”