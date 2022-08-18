Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Amandla Stenberg accuses New York Times movie critic of objectification

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ star found an issue with the unfavourable film review

Inga Parkel
Thursday 18 August 2022 17:10
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Trailer

Amandla Stenberg has accused New York Times film critic Lena Wilson of objectification in her recent Bodies Bodies Bodies review.

The 23-year-old actor stars in A24’s newest horror comedy film, about a group of affluent friends in their twenties whose party game results in a death.

Although the movie has received considerable critical acclaim, currently holding an 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Wilson argued that, while the film is not “bad”, it’s “not special”.

“The only thing that really sets Bodies Bodies Bodies apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single,” she wrote in her NYT review.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday (18 August), Wilson shared a screenshot of an Instagram message she received from Stenberg a few days after the review was published, which read: “Your review is great, maybe if you had gotten your eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie!”

Recommended

Below the photo, Wilson tweeted: “Always weird when the homophobia is coming from inside the house but this is something.”

“Me: (spends one line of a 500-word review facetiously commenting on how A24 objectifies young women to sell content),” she added. “Random men on Twitter dot com and also, apparently, Amandla Stenberg: Local Dyke Cannot Stop Talking About Boobies.”

The Independent has reached out to Stenberg’s reps for comment.

“Do you think Lee Pace is going to be mad at me next because to be fair I did actually call him hot in that review?” Wilson questioned.

Recommended

Her sentiments echo fans who were also thrilled to see “hot” Lee Pace featured in the film.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is out in cinemas now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in