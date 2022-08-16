Paul Mescal is suspected of a heinous crime in eerie trailer for new A24 thriller God’s Creatures
Film also stars Aisling Franciosi and Emily Watson
A24 released the trailer for its forthcoming psychological thriller God’s Creatures on Tuesday (16 August).
The film’s cast includes Normal People star Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi (The Fall) and Emily Watson.
Per the official synopsis from producer A24, God’s Creatures follows a mother (Watson), who is torn between protecting her beloved son (Mescal) and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.
The quiet, windswept Irish fishing village where the film is set is disturbed by the return of Brian O’Hara (Mescal) who suddenly returns home after living abroad in Australia for seven years.
He is accused of a heinous crime, the nature of which is not entirely clear from the trailer.
The project marks Mescal’s third feature film outing since his breakout role in BBC Three’s Normal People (2020).
The actor has won rave reviews for his work in The Lost Daughter and Aftersun. He continues his run of indie films with God’s Creatures, produced by A24 – the studio behind Moonlight, Lady Bird, Uncut Gems and more.
God’s Creatures will hit cinemas on 30 September.
