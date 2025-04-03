Amazon says new James Bond is ‘getting started’ as ‘exotic new chapter’ promised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Bond’s new owners have confirmed that production for a “fresh” and “exotic” new chapter of the 007 spy franchise is already underway.

In February, it was announced that Amazon MGM had taken full creative control of the Bond franchise after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The duo remain co-owners of the franchise, but the business decision leaves creative control of future James Bond productions in the hands of American-owned Amazon.

Appearing at Las Vegas’s CinemaCon on Wednesday night (2 April), Amazon studio executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll said that Bond producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were already in London “getting started” on the long-awaited next installment.

“We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman],” said Valenti and Kroll.

“They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

Since Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die, speculation has been rife over the fate of the franchise, and who will replace him.

Amazon announced last week that Pascal and Heyman will be producing, with the pair saying in a statement: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

The studio’s creative control of Bond has prompted huge speculation and raised concern from fans over potential changes to the beloved franchise.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig as James Bond ( Getty Images )

The Sun reported earlier this week that the next film will cast the youngest ever James Bond – and it will be set in the Fifties and Sixties.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The publication reports that they are looking to cast an actor in their twenties.

Referring to Daniel Craig’s 007 death in No Time to Die, an insider told The Sun: “As sensational as it was, Daniel’s exit caused a headache because the death is still fresh in the minds of fans.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig took his fifth and final turn as Bond in 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’ ( Eon Productions )

“They can’t just pretend it didn't happen. So they're now looking at his story as a younger man in a different era.”

The hunt for a new Bond to replace Craig has been ongoing since he announced he was stepping down from the role. Possible names include Aaron Taylor-Johnson (34), Harris Dickinson (28) and James Norton (39). Taylor-Johnson, however, has since distanced himself from the claims.

When the film arrives, it could beat the record for the longest break between Bond instalments, which currently stands at six years and four months for the wait between 1989’s License to Kill and 1995’s Goldeneye.