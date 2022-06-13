Amber Heard to appear in first TV interview since Johnny Depp trial verdict

Spokesperson issued a statement on Heard’s behalf ahead of the interview on 17 June

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 13 June 2022 13:38
Amber Heard discusses Johnny Depp verdict in first TV interview

Amber Heard will sit down for her first full-length televised interview since she lost the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On 1 June, Pirates actor Depp emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Although she didn’t name him, the 58-year-old Hollywood star claimed Heard’s article impacted his ability to work. Meanwhile, Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim.

During the forthcoming interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, which was recorded on 9 June as per a Deadline report, Heard said she doesn’t “blame the jury” for the verdict.

Recommended

Addressing the “meme-ification” of the trial and the near-constant barrage of social media attacks against her, she added: “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Amber Heard’s interview will be broadcast by NBC this week

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media,” a spokesperson for Heard said.

“Ms Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The interview was reportedly filmed amid tight security and shrouded in secrecy. Deadline also reported that the interview was not filmed at the usual location, or at NBC’s 30 Rock HQ, to ensure privacy.

The jury awarded Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages. After the verdict was announced, Depp thanked the jury for giving him his life back.

Recommended

In a statement at the time, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words”, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and, according to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, is “unable to pay” the damages.

The special is scheduled to air on Tuesday (June 14) and Wednesday (15 June) on NBC’s TODAY before the full interview will be released on Friday (17 June) on Dateline NBC at 8pm ET/ 7 pmCT.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in