Amber Heard interview - live: Actor tells Today Show she doesn’t blame jury for Johnny Depp verdict
Amber Heard is set to give her first televised interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp this Friday.
The sit-down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, airing at 8pm EST on 17 June, comes over two weeks after Depp emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed her a partial win in her countersuit.
In a preview clip released Monday, Heard revealed that she doesn’t blame the jury for siding against her.
“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.
Why Heard is speaking out now
A spokesperson for Heard offered responded to the news of her first TV interview in a statement to The Independent:
“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.
“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”
Amber Heard gives first interview since Johnny Depp verdict
Amber Heard sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie for her first televised interview since a jury sided overwhelmingly with Johnny Depp in the couple’s defamation trial.
The interview will air in full on Friday 17 June at 8pm EST on Dateline.
Portions of the interview will also be aired on The Today Show on 14 and 15 May.
The Independent’s Maanya Sachdeva has more:
Amber Heard to appear in first TV interview since Johnny Depp trial verdict
Spokesperson issued a statement on Heard’s behalf ahead of the interview on 17 June
