✕ Close Amber Heard admits she and Depp might look like ‘Hollywood brats’

Amber Heard has given her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Having sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, segments have been previewed on the Today show with the full interview scheduled for 8pm EST on 17 June.

Heard says she will stand by her testimony in the trial “to my dying day”, but with the trial played out on social media, she believes even the best-intentioned juror would’ve found it difficult to avoid.

Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human”, Heard admits she did not feel confident ahead of the verdict but maintains she “spoke truth to power” and paid the price. She acknowledged that she and Depp looked like spoiled “Hollywood brats” to the average person, but maintains her case was about free speech.

Guthrie challenged Heard over her own actions in the relationship and she admitted doing and saying “horrible, regrettable things” but said she “always told the truth”.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing him of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.