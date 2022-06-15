Amber Heard interview - live: Actor acknowledges she and Johnny Depp perceived as ‘Hollywood brats’ in trial
Follow for the latest updates as Amber Heard appears on Today Show to talk about ex-husband Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has given her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Having sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, segments have been previewed on the Today show with the full interview scheduled for 8pm EST on 17 June.
Heard says she will stand by her testimony in the trial “to my dying day”, but with the trial played out on social media, she believes even the best-intentioned juror would’ve found it difficult to avoid.
Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human”, Heard admits she did not feel confident ahead of the verdict but maintains she “spoke truth to power” and paid the price. She acknowledged that she and Depp looked like spoiled “Hollywood brats” to the average person, but maintains her case was about free speech.
Guthrie challenged Heard over her own actions in the relationship and she admitted doing and saying “horrible, regrettable things” but said she “always told the truth”.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing him of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.
Watch: Heard grilled over ‘taunting' Depp
Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it.
Depp said his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed in which she alluded to abuse allegations against Depp. His name was never mentioned.
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice” — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million.
Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.
A look at each count jurors considered:
EXPLAINER: Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard
Captain Jack Sparrow fans outside court made Heard feel ‘less than human’
Amber Heard has claimed that Pirates of the Caribbean fans outside the courthouse made her feel “removed from humanity” during her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Court procedings were broadcast live on TV throughout the six-week legal battle, with the trial also attracting crowds of in-person admirers, many of whom stood outside the courthouse to voice their support for Depp.
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans outside court made her feel ‘removed from humanity’
‘Every single day I passed city blocks filled with people, holding signs, saying “Burn the witch”, “Death to Amber”,’ Heard said in interview with ‘Today’ show
Savannah Guthrie grills Heard over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp played at trial
Amber Heard was grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio that captured her “taunting” ex-husband Johnny Depp in her first interview since the jury handed down its verdict in the former couple’s defamation case.
The Aquaman actress spoke out about the bombshell trial in an interview with NBC’s Today show, part of which aired on Tuesday morning.
Ms Guthrie, whose husband worked as a consultant for Mr Depp’s legal team, probed Ms Heard about recordings played to the jury where she was heard “taunting” her then-husband about being a “victim of domestic violence”.
Amber Heard is grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp
NBC Today host grilled the Aquaman actress over audio clips played at the defamation trial
What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Johnny Depp?
Hollywood actress Amber Heard has given her first interview since a Virginia jury found her guilty of defaming her former husband Johnny Depp, sitting down with NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie to reflect on her side of the story.
The network plans to air excerpts from its blockbuster interview in instalments on 14 and 15 June and in a one-hour Dateline special on 17 June.
What is surprising is not that the Aquaman star is speaking out about her experiences but that her choice of broadcaster to confide in happens to have a known connection to her former husband.
What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Johnny Depp?
NBC anchor hosting sitdown with actress after defamation trial defeat despite the former’s husband being directly involved in case
Heard insists ‘I spoke truth to power’ in first post-trial interview
Amber Heard insists that she spoke “truth to power” throughout the high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a recent exclusive interview on NBC’s Today Show .
“The First Amendment protects speech ... it doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation,” NBC host Savannah Guthrie put to the actor in her first interview since Mr Depp won his $50m defamation case against her. The jury also awarded Ms Heard a partial win in her countersuit, which was decided earlier this month.
Amber Heard insists ‘I spoke truth to power’ in first post-trial interview
‘I spoke it to power and I paid the price,’ Amber Heard told the Today Show in an exclusive interview
Heard makes Edward Scissorhands dig in new interview
Amber Heard appeared to make a jibe about Edward Scissorhands during her first TV interview since the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star discussed the verdict – which ruled in favour of Depp – in a new interview with NBC’s Today.
In the closing arguments, Depp’s lawyer claimed that Heard had been “acting” and described her testimony as the “performance of a lifetime”.
Amber Heard makes Edward Scissorhands dig in new interview about Johnny Depp trial
Actor was responding to the claim that she had delivered the ‘performance of a lifetime’ in court
Heard admits she and Depp might look like ‘Hollywood brats’
Amber Heard has admitted that she understands how the public may view her and and ex-husband Johnny Depp as “Hollywood brats” in the wake of the ex-couple’s defamation trial, in an interview with NBC Today Show.
Ms Heard is sitting down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview airing in full at 8pm ET on Friday 17 June. The network has been previewing clips of the interview ahead of time.
We look like ‘Hollywood brats,’ claims Amber Heard
’I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,’ Ms Heard says
Depp reaches 10 million followers on TikTok within 24 hours of posting his first video
Johnny Depp has reached 10 million followers on TikTok within 24 hours of posting his first video.
The actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June) days after winning his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp managed to reach more than 3 million followers without having posted a single piece of content. His biography on the platform reads: “Occasional Thespian.”
Johnny Depp reaches 10 million TikTok followers within hours of posting first video
Actor had earlier reached more than 3 million before posting any content
Voices: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways
Harriet Williamson writes that after winning his defamation trial in the US – a civil suit he brought against his ex-wife, Amber Heard – Johnny Depp is busy living the good life.
Opinion: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways
Depp recently hired out the whole of an Indian restaurant in Birmingham – and spent a cool £50,000
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies