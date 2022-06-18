Amber Heard claims text messages to father are evidence of physical abuse from Johnny Depp

The actor claims evidence not shown at trial supports her allegations

Amanda Whiting
Saturday 18 June 2022 02:48
Amber Heard fears continued silencing after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has claimed that text messages she sent to friends and family during her relationship with Johnny Depp are evidence of the physical abuse she suffered during their marriage.

In conjunction with an interview with Dateline’s Savannah Guthrie – the full version of which aired tonight (17 June), Heard’s legal team showed NBC reporters multiple messages.

In a text message she claims to have sent to her therapist dated 16, dated 16 December 2015, Heard wrote: “Johnny did a number on me tonight. I’m safe and with my support tonight but I need some real help. Can I come tomorrow. I called earlier because I thought I had a concussion and didn’t know if I should have called police. But I have a nurse close to me.”

Guthrie’s team was also shown a text message Heard claims she sent her father in 2014, around the same time that Heard alleges Depp kicked her on an airplane. That incident was the subject of testimony in the couple’s defamation trial, which concluded earlier this month.

Heard’s message to her father allegedly reads: “I keep not fighting back. He literally kicked me and called me a [redacted] in front of everyone on the plane. It’s humiliating”.

Recommended

Depp claims he did not attack Heard on an airplane. The judge in the trial deemed the text messages inadmissible in court, according to Guthrie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Heard claimed her therapist kept contemporaneous notes of the physical abuse she suffered while in a relationship with Depp, which were similarly withheld from the jury.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to," said Heard.

Guthrie and her reporting team looked at the notes to confirm what Heard had been telling her therapist since 2012.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Her notes represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” explained The Aquaman actor in the interview, which aired in full on Friday (17 June). Portions of the interview had previously aired throughout the week.

Depp has always denied any assault of Heard.

Depp’s team released a statement to NBC regarding Heard’s claims without mentioning her by name:

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

Earlier today Heard’s spokesperson also issued a statement in response: “If Mr Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions.”

Recommended

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his former partner Amber Heard for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Heard countersued and a jury trial on the defamation claims concluded 2 June, with a verdict mostly in Depp’s favour.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in