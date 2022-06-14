Amber Heard has admitted that she understood how the public may view her and and ex-husband Johnny Depp as “Hollywood brats”, in an interview with NBC Today Show.

Ms Heard is sitting down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview airing in full at 8pm ET on Friday 17 June. The network has been previewing clips of the interview ahead of time.

Mr Depp won his $50m defamation case against Ms Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed her a partial win in her countersuit.

Ms Heard said she understood how the saturation coverage of the hearing, including emotional testimony, could make her and Mr Depp appear like “Hollywood brats at their worst”.

“I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,” she said.

“It’s actually so much more than that,” Ms Heard continued, arguing that the trial has important First Amendment issues at stake.

Ms Heard also told NBC that she stands by her claims of abuse against Mr Depp, allegations the actor has strongly denied.

“To my dying day, (I) will stand by every word of my testimony,” Ms Heard said.

In a previous clip of the interview, Ms Heard said she doesn’t blame the jury for siding with Mr Depp, who became somethign of a pop culture hero as the trial unfolded.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.