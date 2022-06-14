Liveupdated1655180381

Amber Heard interview - live: Actor tells Today Show she doesn’t blame jury for Johnny Depp verdict

Follow for the latest updates as Amber Heard appears on Today Show to talk about ex-husband Johnny Depp

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 14 June 2022 05:19
Comments
Amber Heard discusses Johnny Depp verdict in first TV interview

Amber Heard is set to give her first televised interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp this Friday.

The sit-down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, airing at 8pm EST on 17 June, comes over two weeks after Depp emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed her a partial win in her countersuit.

In a preview clip released Monday, Heard revealed that she doesn’t blame the jury for siding against her.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.

Recommended

1655179260

Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed

Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended.

The Washington Post has added an editor’s note to the article bylined by Ms Heard and originally published in both print and online on 18 December 2018.

Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard op-ed after Johnny Depp verdict

Ms Heard testified that op-ed was not about ex-husband Johnny Depp, but jury says she defamed him

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 05:01
1655175600

Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered

As a public figure, Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it.

Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits.

Here is a look at each count jurors considered:

EXPLAINER: Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered

As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 04:00
1655172012

Depp’s popularity drops following Heard trial win

According to stats collected by data company Morning Consult, Depp’s popularity significantly dropped post-trial, particularly among baby boomers and men.

In an April survey, US adults with “very” or “somewhat” favourable views of Depp landed at 68 per cent. However, in June, this number had dropped to 56 per cent.

Among baby boomers, Depp’s favorability rating fell from 59 per cent in April to 37 per cent in June.

Depp’s favorability with younger respondents apparently remained nearly the same, with only a two point decrease among Gen Z adults, from its original 72 per cent in April.

Inga Parkel reports:

Johnny Depp’s ‘popularity drops’ after winning Amber Heard trial

Data shows a dip in Pirates actor’s favourability among US adults, particularly baby boomers and men

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 03:00
1655168412

Depp and Heard face uphill battle to rebuild images

After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers.

Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her.

“Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb,” said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images

After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle as they try to rebuild their images and careers

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 02:00
1655164812

Voices: Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

Kathleen N Walsh writes:

There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost. Certainly, the weeks and weeks of social media abuse, the humiliation, and the relived trauma Heard endured throughout this highly public trial would be enough on its own to have a chilling effect on future domestic abuse survivors. But the verdict still matters. And it especially matters because Heard never asked for any of this: Lest we forget, Depp sued her.

Read more:

Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

This was not a case about whether or not abuse took place. Everyone seems to have forgotten that

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 01:00
1655163012

Heard calls Depp a ‘fantastic actor’ in first post-verdict interview

Heard referred to her ex-husband as a “fantastic actor” in her first full-length televised interview since losing the high-profile defamation trial he brought against her.

The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports:

Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp ‘a fantastic actor’ in new TV interview

Heard said she understood why people supported her ex-husband during the fraught defamation trial he brought against her

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 00:30
1655161200

RECAP: How the Depp v Heard trial ended

After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, jurors returned their verdict in the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard on 1 June.

Here’s a breakdown of how the day went:

Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard, court rules

After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial returned a verdict following less than 13 hours of deliberation

Megan Sheets14 June 2022 00:00
1655159412

Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’

Depp’s legal team last week denied taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following his win in his blockbuster defamation case against Heard.

Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on 8 June in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm reports:

Depp’s lawyers deny ‘victory lap’ after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew gave their first televised interviews since the verdict

Megan Sheets13 June 2022 23:30
1655157600

Heard says she doesn’t blame jurors for siding with Depp

In a clip from the interview released Monday, Heard said she “understands” why jurors ruled in favour of Depp.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:

Amber Heard says she ‘doesn’t blame’ jury for siding with Johnny Depp at trial

‘I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him,’ Heard says of Depp

Megan Sheets13 June 2022 23:00
1655155800

Why Heard is speaking out now

A spokesperson for Heard offered responded to the news of her first TV interview in a statement to The Independent:

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.

“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Megan Sheets13 June 2022 22:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in