Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp accused her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne is the latest star to be named in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard returned to the witness stand for a second day on Thursday 5 May, where she told the court that Depp had accused her of having an affair with Redmayne while they were filming The Danish Girl (2015).

“We communicated pretty consistently, and it was positive until it started to change,” Heard said of the calls between her and Depp while she was on location in London for the film.

“I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director [Tom Hooper], and then it was with the actor I was filming with.”

Asked to specify who the actor in question was, Heard answered: “Eddie Redmayne.”

Redmayne was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film, which starred Heard as Oola Paulson, an artist friend to Einar (Redmayne) and his wife Gerde (Vikander).

Heard testified that she had not had an affair with either Hooper or Redmayne during that time but said that Depp continued to accost her about it, eventually calling her hotel room to check she was there.

Alicia Vikander and Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Danish Girl’ (Universal Pictures)

“One day, right before I was supposed to fly to Australia [where Depp was filming], I think it was the night before I was supposed to leave to go to Australia, he calls my hotel room,” she said.

“I had a sense the phone was ringing. I think I was in the shower at the time, but not much time had passed, and I get a knock on the door and it was someone from the hotel.”

In her testimony, Heard later described Redmayne as “lovely” and “a gentleman”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Redmayne for comment.

Also on Thursday, Heard testified that Depp once subjected her to a “disgusting” and violent grilling about a sex scene she had filmed with James Franco.

Heard, who was set to star alongside Franco in The Adderall Diaries, said the casting led to an argument between the pair on a private jet flight between Boston and Los Angeles, ultimately leading to Depp kicking her to the floor.

Depp has sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she doesn’t name him but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Depp has asked for $50m in damages. Heard has filed a countersuit, asking for $100m in damages and for immunity against Depp’s claims.

Follow live updates on the trial here.