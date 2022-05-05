✕ Close Amber Heard testifies about Johnny Depp allegedly hitting her for the first time

Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial of the lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Depp’s legal team rested their case against her on Tuesday in the fourth week of proceedings at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Beginning her testimony on Wednesday afternoon, Heard described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp as well as their first kiss, and a blossoming relationship while on the press tour for the movie The Rum Diary, leaving her “head over heels in love”.

Her testimony took on a darker edge as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her when she laughed at one of his tattoos. She also described his jealousy and drug and alcohol use, as well as alleged incidents including a forced cavity search and two occasions when he threatened to break the wrist of women who flirted with Heard.

Heard will continue her testimony on Thursday morning at 10am.