Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez has said she is “proud” of Heard despite the verdict.

Last week, Johnny Depp won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard.

On Sunday (5 June), Henriquez – who testified during the six-week trial – wrote on Instagram that she “still stands” with her older sister.

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez.

The 34-year-old continued: “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.

“I am so honoured to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

The caption accompanied a picture of a black square with the words “#istandwithamberheard” written in white letters.

According to Heard’s lawyer, the Aquaman star’s first words after hearing the verdict in Depp’s favour were: “I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom.”

(Instagram / @whitheard)

The actor’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows to say that her client would be unable to pay the $8.35m (£6.65m) in damages to Depp.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£39.8m) over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Heard countersued for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

Whitney Henriquez testifies on 18 May (REUTERS)

On Wednesday (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.