Amber Heard’s sister has claimed that Johnny Depp asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he allegedly hit her during a violent attack on the Aquaman actress.

Whitney Henriquez testified in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday about an incident where her former brother-in-law allegedly struck her in the back, hurled a Red Bull can at a friend, grabbed Ms Heard by the hair and hit her before trashing Ms Heard’s closet.

The incident, which became known as “the staircase incident”, allegedly took place in March 2015 inside the downtown Los Angeles penthouse where Ms Heard and Mr Depp lived together.

“Johnny then hurls a red bull can and it hits Debbie in the back. She didn’t even react, she didn’t even seem to notice,” Ms Henriquez told the court in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

“I’m standing up there at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs.

“I’m facing Amber. He comes up behind me and he strikes me in the back.”

Ms Henriquez said that her sister shouted at Mr Depp “Don’t hit my f***ing sister” and then “smacks him, lands one”.

After Ms Heard struck her husband, Ms Henriquez testified that Mr Depp grabbed his wife by the hair and “repeatedly” hit her in the face.

Following the incident, she claimed she found a non-disclosure agreement left on her counter for her to sign.

She said that she did not sign the NDA.