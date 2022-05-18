Amber Heard’s former best friend broke down in tears as she described how she feared “monster” Johnny Depp would “do something worse than he intended” to the Aquaman actress.

Raquel Pennington testified in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Wednesday where she told jurors that she was “scared” for her friend’s safety around her then-husband Mr Depp.

“I was worried for her physical safety that when he turned he might do something that was worse than he ever intended,” she sobbed.

“I was scared for Amber... I was sad for Johnny as he was my friend too.”

Ms Pennington said that she was afraid for Ms Heard because Mr Depp “could be very unpredictable and [Ms Heard} didn’t have a lot of self-preservation”.

Ms Pennington used to be Ms Heard’s best friend and was a neighbour to her and Mr Depp, living in a penthouse in the same building in downtown Los Angeles as the couple and witnessing the aftermath of several alleged incidents of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp and Ms Heard’s penthouse in the Eastern Columbia Building was the alleged scene of a violent fight on 21 May 2016, which came just two days before Ms Heard filed for divorce and six days before she requested a domestic violence restraining order.

Ms Pennington testified that Ms Heard told her that Mr Depp wanted to come to their apartment to collect some of his belongings.

She said that she, her then-fiance Josh Drew and another friend Elizabeth Marz were with Ms Heard and they were in and out of different apartments and at some point Ms Heard returned to her own penthouse.

Later, she said that she received a message from Ms Heard and “went straight over” to the former couple’s penthouse.

She said she heard Mr Depp and Ms Heard yelling inside but the door was locked so she used a key to let herself in.

When she entered the apartment, Ms Penningotn testified that she saw Mr Depp standing on one side of the living room and Ms Heard standing on the other side, roughly eight to 10 feet apart.

“The first thing I remember was just hearing them. I don’t remember what they were saying but it was a verbal argument,” she said.

“Then he continued to yell and I went over to her and stepped between them.”

At some point, Mr Depp’s security team entered the apartment.

By that point, Ms Pennington was with Ms Heard on the sofa while Mr Depp

Mr Depp “eventually” left the apartment, she said.

Ms Pennington testified that she did not see Mr Depp touch Ms Heard or throw anything at her while she was present in the apartment.

However she said she saw Mr Depp “smash” things on his way out.

“He had knocked over a bunch of items that were on the kitchen island… fruit baskets and bottles and things like that,” she said, adding that this was the “main damage” to the couple’s apartment.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.