✕ Close Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Cross-examination of Amber Heard has concluded in the fifth week of her trial for defamation in the case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Following direct examination of Heard, Depp’s lawyer challenged her testimony, which extensively covered the troubled relationship between the actors and detailed alleged physical fights — including a harrowing account of a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia.

Heard was also accused of staging a photo of cocaine on a breakfast table and questioned about her account of fights and alleged incidents of sexual assault. She was also grilled over missing charitable donations pledged from the divorce settlement. Footage was shown to the court of James Franco visiting her penthouse the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.

In a prerecorded deposition, Heard’s friend iO Tiller Wright says Depp told him of “bouts of jealousy” that fuelled his alcohol issues and led to “rage activities”.