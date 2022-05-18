Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard’s friend tells court of Pirates actor’s ‘rage’
Follow for the latest updates
Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard has concluded in the fifth week of her trial for defamation in the case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Following direct examination of Heard, Depp’s lawyer challenged her testimony, which extensively covered the troubled relationship between the actors and detailed alleged physical fights — including a harrowing account of a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia.
Heard was also accused of staging a photo of cocaine on a breakfast table and questioned about her account of fights and alleged incidents of sexual assault. She was also grilled over missing charitable donations pledged from the divorce settlement. Footage was shown to the court of James Franco visiting her penthouse the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.
In a prerecorded deposition, Heard’s friend iO Tiller Wright says Depp told him of “bouts of jealousy” that fuelled his alcohol issues and led to “rage activities”.
Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss
Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.
In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.
“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Tillett Wright.
Read more:
Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Kate Moss
Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.
No, Amber Heard is not going to end up in jail, experts say
Joe Sommerlad reports:
No, Amber Heard is not going to end up in jail, experts say
Trial over defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp inspires intense interest on social media
Heard cross-examined about her previous domestic violence arrest
Amber Heard was asked about a 2009 arrest for alleged domestic violence while testifying in the defamation trial opposing her and Johnny Depp.
Ms Heard returned to the witness stand on Tuesday (17 May) for her fourth day of testimony. She was cross-examined by Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez.
Ms Vasquez brought up claims faced by Ms Heard in 2009, when she was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident involving her then-partner Tasya van Ree.
Read more:
Amber Heard cross-examined about domestic violence arrest while dating Tasya Van Ree
Prosecution ultimately declined to file charges
Heard’s friend claims Depp said he could ‘punch her in the face’ after wedding
Amber Heard’s friend has claimed that Johnny Depp said he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married in bombshell testimony during the couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court about a conversation he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015.
Read more:
Amber Heard friend claims Johnny Depp said he could ‘punch her in face’ after wedding
Bombshell testimony came on Tuesday during the high-profile defamation trial in Virginia
Resurfaced tweet shows Heard mocking Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer
An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.
On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.
Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.
Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer
Attorney Adam Waldman had claimed Amber Heard’s accusations of domestic violence were ‘a hoax’
Heard denies Depp landed her Aquaman role
Amber Heard has denied Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s claims that he landed her a role in DC’s Aquaman.
Heard’s cross-examination continues today in the fifth week of the defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband.
Speaking today (17 May) in court, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez implied that The Pirates of the Caribbean actor secured Heard the role of Mera in the 2018 film.
Amber Heard denies Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim that he landed her Aquaman role
‘I got ‘Aquaman’ for myself,’ actor said
Depp smiles as Heard’s lawyer impersonates his voice
Johnny Depp cracked a smile as Amber Heard’s lawyer appeared to do an impression of the Hollywood star’s voice during the former couple’s defamation trial.
Mr Depp smirked with amusement as attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to mimick the actor as she asked Ms Heard a question about a tape her ex-husband had spoken on.
Read more:
Johnny Depp smiles as Amber Heard’s lawyer impersonates his voice
Elaine Bredehoft mimicked actor as she asked Ms Heard a question about tape her ex-husband had spoken on
Depp v Heard trial receives more online attention than fight for abortion rights
The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial has received more online attention than the fight for abortion rights in the US, data shows.
According to data from NewsWhip, a social media monitoring company, published by Axios on Tuesday (17 May), news articles about the defamation trial have generated more interactions on social media than articles about the Supreme Court and reproductive rights.
Social media interactions are defined in this context as likes, comments, and shares, per Axios.
Depp v Heard trial receives more online attention than fight for abortion rights
Defamation trial is ongoing in Virginia
Sign up for The Independent’s US morning headlines newsletter
As the day begins US morning headlines will bring you up to date with the biggest stories, exclusives, explainers, and the big questions of the day.
Sign up now:
How to sign up for The Independent’s US morning headlines newsletter
The Independent is launching a new newsletter bringing the biggest stories, exclusives and explainers to your inbox
Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce
Footage has emerged of Hollywood actor James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.
The surveillance footage was played to jurors in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial.
The video shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles at around 10.50pm on 22 May 2016.
Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce
Video shows James Franco arriving at Amber Heard’s penthouse apartment on the night of 22 May 201
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.