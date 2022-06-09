Emma Thompson has said the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial will not “derail” the MeToo movement.

The Oscar winner opened up about her views on the case during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, addressing the fear expressed by some that Depp’s victory could lead women to stay silent on allegations of abuse.

Thompson urged listeners to note that the case was not “representative” of MeToo.

Asked whether the trial signalled the end of the MeToo movement, Thompson replied: “One of the things that’s very difficult to do is judge an issue like the MeToo issue brings to the fore when you’re dealing with very, very famous people. It’s a whole other thing.

“So actually one of the great issues to do with that case is fame... and how people who are famous are treated differently and viewed differently.”

The Love Actually star continued: “I would say that the MeToo movement is not going to be derailed by that, but in order for it not to be derailed, we just have to keep talking.

“We have to keep talking and refuse to allow it to be derailed by a case where two very, very, very famous people, which has been blown out of all remote human proportion by the press… that’s something that can’t be avoided.”

She added: “But a case where the two protagonists are that famous is not representative, and it’s just very important to remember that.

(REUTERS)

“This movement, which is about human kindness and is so simple really and has been made so complicated, cannot and will not be derailed by one case, and that’s not going to happen actually, it simply won’t happen.”

Thompson has long been a vocal supporter of the MeToo movement.

In a 2019 interview, Thompson criticised complaints from people that the movement left men unsure of how to behave towards women.

“Get a grip guys, it’s not rocket science. You just behave with respect and courtesy,” she said.

Following his legal victory, Depp launched a TikTok account and shared a video message with fans. Within 24 hours of posting the video, he gained over 10 million followers.

Last week (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts and found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Heard’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows to say that her client would be unable to pay the $8.35m (£6.65m) in damages to Depp.

Pop star Billie Eilish recently referenced the Depp v Heard trial in the lyrics to a new song that she debuted during a performance in Manchester.