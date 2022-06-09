Johnny Depp has reached 10 million followers on TikTok within 24 hours of posting his first video.

The actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June) days after winning his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp managed to reach more than 3 million followers without having posted a single piece of content. His biography on the platform reads: “Occasional Thespian.”

On Tuesday (7 June), the 58-year-old posted his first and only video on TikTok, thanking his fans for their support.

He praised them as “treasured, loyal and unwavering” over clips of him playing his guitar on stage and greeting fans outside of the courthouse where the trial unfolded in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“We have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together,” said the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album together next month.

On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal that racked up a bill of approximately £50,000.

Johnny Depp’s tour bus is mobbed by fans after a Jeff Beck concert in Birmingham (SWNS)

Last week, the jury shared their verdicts following a highly publicised six-week trial, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Heard’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows to say that her client would be unable to pay the $8.35m (£6.65m) in damages to Depp.