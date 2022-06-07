Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s win against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case.

Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck, even missing the final day of the trial for a show, when the jury announced the verdict on 1 June. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month.

On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal.

According to TMZ, the eatery’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant shared a few photos, along with a caption that read: “The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!

“What an amazing and humble experience.”

Hussain, who was shocked by the actor’s presence, reportely said that Depp was extremely humble and that they shared a conversation in his private office.

Since Depp’s legal victory, he has been spotted on multiple occasions around the UK, including spending time with Sam Fender in a Newcastle pub.

Meanwhile, Heard has remained fairly under the rader. However, the Aquaman actor’s sister Whitney Henriquez broke her silence after the verdict to share that she is “proud” of Heard.