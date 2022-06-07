Revealed: What Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck spent £50k on at Birmingham restaurant

Johnny Depp has reportedly spent £50,000 at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham while touring the UK with English guitarist Jeff Beck.

Varasani, a luxury Indian restaurant located in the centre of the city, revealed to The Independent that the Pirates of the Caribbean star ordered the full menu as a “little treat” for himself and 21 guests who dined with him.

Depp, 58, recently won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and was awarded US$15 million (approximately £12 million) in damages.

The actor, along with Beck, their entourage and security personnel, booked the whole restaurant for a private gathering on Sunday 5 June.

Operations manager, Mo Hussain, told The Independent that the group did not appear to be celebrating anything, but instead had come to the restaurant for “a little treat to get away from everything that’s been happening”.

He confirmed that the restaurant was closed to the public for the evening of Depp’s gathering.

Although the restaurant would not confirm the exact amount spent by Depp, Hussain told The Independent that it usually costs between £15,000 to £20,000 to hire out an entire restaurant of Varanasi’s size.

He added that the group were served “champagne, wine, and cocktails” along with the full menu.

Depp was also “generous in tipping the staff”, Hussain said.

Elaborating on the experience of meeting and serving Depp, the operations manager said: “He was just like one of us, he wanted to feel like a part of our restaurant. There was not one person he didn’t speak to or hold.

“Mr Depp was very gentle, welcoming and warm. We sat down for about 20 minutes for a chat about day to day things, such as his room in his hotel and my line of work.”

Hussain added that it was a “once in a lifetime experience” for the staff of Varanasi, and that they would remember it “for the rest of our lives”.

It comes after a highly-publicised six-week trial that began after Depp sued Heard over her 2018 Washington Post article that was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Although the article does not name Depp, his lawyers argued that it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actor while they were together.

Following the verdict, Depp thanked the jury for giving “me my life back” and launched a TikTok account as he appears to push for a comeback in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Heard - who was awarded US$2 million (approximately £1.6 million) for one part of her counterclaim - said in a statement that she felt “disappointment beyond words” and that the verdict was a “setback” for women.