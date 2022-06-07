Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback

Johnny Depp is now on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor, who recently won a multimillion-dollar defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June).

So far, Depp has amassed more than 800k followers on the verified TikTok account @JohnnyDepp.

Despite the large following, the Pirates of The Caribbean star is yet to post his first TikTok video.

Last week, Depp won his lawsuit against Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Depp sued the Aquaman star for $50m over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Depp on Wednesday (1 June).

The actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10m (£8m) and a further five million dollars (£4m) in punitive damages.

Heard was also awarded $2m (£1.6 million) in damages after her counterclaim against Depp over comments made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax,” was also found to be defamatory.

Following the verdict, Depp said in a statement that he was “humbled” that the jury had “given me my life back”.

Ever since the verdict was announced, he has been seen touring around the UK with musician and friend Jeff Beck.

On Monday (6 June), the duo racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham.

Depp and Beck reportedly closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were joined by 20 other friends to share a meal.

