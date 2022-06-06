Johnny Depp verdict - live: Lawyer says Amber Heard ‘absolutely’ cannot pay court-ordered $8.35m in damages
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.
