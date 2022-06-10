Johnny Depp - latest: Actor may let Amber Heard escape $8m damages if she drops appeal, lawyers suggest
Follow for the latest updates
Johnny Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after defamation trial win
Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.
The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back. He is currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck. His lawyers gave their first interviews on Wednesday in which when asked about the possibility of dropping damages, they said the case was never about money.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages. Celebrities who have spoken up in her defence have been bombarded with negative comments by Depp fans.
Camille Vasquez promoted to partner after trial success
Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick following the key role she played as a member of Johnny Depp’s legal team during the defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Ms Vasquez became one of several unexpected celebrities at the trial through her tough cross-examination of witnesses and frequent objections to defence counsel questions.
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner after defamation trial success
Vasquez became one of several unexpected stars at trial for tough questioning and frequent objections
Voices: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways
Harriet Williamson writes:
It’s all gravy in Deppland, and well it might be. The “global humiliation” he promised his ex-wife is complete. Abuse has rained down on her on every conceivable platform, blanketing social media like a biblical plague. Heard’s facial expressions, gestures and mannerisms have been dissected and rubbished by armchair detectives, her testimony mocked with filters and by TikTok users mimicking and mugging at the camera.
Forget locusts, darkness, hail, water turning to blood – try being an unpopular woman testifying against a popular man.
Opinion: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways
Depp recently hired out the whole of an Indian restaurant in Birmingham – and spent a cool £50,000
Depp reaches 10 million followers on TikTok in 24 hours
Depp’s TikTok following has exploded in recent days as he continues to lap up attention in the wake of his trial success.
The actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June) days after winning his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp managed to reach more than 3 million followers without having posted a single piece of content. His biography on the platform reads: “Occasional Thespian.”
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent has more:
Johnny Depp reaches 10 million TikTok followers within hours of posting first video
Actor had earlier reached more than 3 million before posting any content
Emma Thompson says Depp v Heard trial will not ‘derail’ MeToo movement
Oscar winner Emma Thompson opened up about her views on the Depp v Heard case during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, addressing the fear expressed by some that Depp’s victory could lead women to stay silent on allegations of abuse.
Thompson urged listeners to note that the case was not “representative” of MeToo.
Asked whether the trial signalled the end of the MeToo movement, Thompson replied: “One of the things that’s very difficult to do is judge an issue like the MeToo issue brings to the fore when you’re dealing with very, very famous people. It’s a whole other thing.
“So actually one of the great issues to do with that case is fame... and how people who are famous are treated differently and viewed differently.”
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports:
Emma Thompson says Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial won’t ‘derail’ the MeToo movement
Actor says the case has been ‘has been blown out of all remote human proportion’
Social media ‘played no role whatsoever’ in jury’s verdict in Amber Heard trial, says lawyer
Johnny Depp’s attorney has claimed that social media “played no role whatsoever” in the jury’s verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Ben Chew, who represented the Pirates actor at the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, dismissed claims from Ms Heard’s legal team that the social media circus surrounding the case could have influenced the outcome.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Johnny Depp’s lawyer claims TikTok ‘played no role whatsoever’ in Heard verdict
‘My view is that social media played no role whatsoever,’ Ben Chew told Good Morning America
Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after landmark win against Heard
The legal team for Johnny Depp has denied the accusation from a spokesperson for Amber Heard who said the attorneys were taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following their client winning a blockbuster defamation case.
Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday morning in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Depp’s lawyers deny ‘victory lap’ after winning defamation case against Amber Heard
Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew gave their first televised interviews since the verdict
Depp may drop damages claim against Heard if she stops appeal, lawyers suggest
Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared on Good Morning America a on Wednesday a week after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the $8.35m in damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was never about money for Mr Depp but that he couldn’t reveal much more because of attorney-client privilege.
Read more:
Johnny Depp may drop $8m damages claim against Amber Heard
‘This was never about money for Mr Depp,’ Ben Chew says
Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in unreleased song
Billie Eilish made reference to the Depp v Heard in an unreleased song that she performed to fans on her UK tour.
The 20-year-old pop star is currently in the UK on her world tour for her second album Happier Than Ever.
Performing at Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday (7 June), Eilish debuted a new song titled “TV”.
The track – which is yet to be released – is a slow, melancholy number with lyrics that reference the highly publicised Depp v Heard trial that came to an end last week
“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang while sat on a stool opposite her brother and collaborator Finneas who played the acoustic guitar.
Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp trial in unreleased song debuted in Manchester
Eilish said that she and her brother only ‘just wrote’ the song
Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
Clémence Michallon writes:
I reported on this trial over the course of seven weeks. It took over my professional life, and many of my personal conversations. It was a difficult, often grim assignment.
Through it all, the cruelty of those who mocked Heard never ceased to amaze me.
Depp-Heard trial verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
I reported on this trial for seven weeks, and I never got over the cruelty
Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard
Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented the plaintiff and defendant’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport.
All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence, was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera.
While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities.
Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, from lawyers to alpacas
Explosive court case draws to a close with jury verdict expected soon
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.