Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce

Footage of James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her penthouse the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp has been shown in court.

The surveillance video was played to jurors on Tuesday as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team.

It shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles at around 10.50pm on 22 May 2016.

The day after the footage was taken - 23 May 2016 - Ms Heard filed for divorce from Mr Depp.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.