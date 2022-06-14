Amber Heard makes Edward Scissorhands dig in new interview about Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard appeared to make a jibe about Edward Scissorhands during her first TV interview since the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star discussed the verdict – which ruled in favour of Depp – in a new interview with NBC’s Today.

In the closing arguments, Depp’s lawyer claimed that Heard had been “acting” and described her testimony as the “performance of a lifetime”.

Responding to the clip, Heard replied: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I’m the performer?

“I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying directly that I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both.”

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£39.8m) over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article did not mention Depp by name, but the Pirate star’s lawyers argued that it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Heard during their relationship.

Heard countersued for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

On Wednesday 1 June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Keep up to date with the latest news here.