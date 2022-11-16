Amy Adams says she was ‘moved’ by Maya Rudolph’s ‘risky’ pregnancy assumption

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maya Rudolph has revealed she once made a “risky” assumption after meeting Amy Adams.

The Hollywood stars appear in Disney sequel Disenchanted, and appeared on a chat show to promote the new film on Tuesday (15 November).

Rudolph said that they first met at a birthday party in 2009 when she was “severely pregnant”, and remembered telling Adams she thought she was pregnant, also.

“I do remember I told Amy I thought she was pregnant – not in a way of like, ‘You’re pregnant,’ but in a, ‘I can tell that you’re prgenant’ way,” she said. Fortunately for Rudolph, she was.

“It was very witchy,” Adams said, adding: “I was actually very moved by it. I had told immediate family but I hadn’t told an extended group of people. I wanted to touch her and get all her wisdom.”

Kimmel said that he found Rudolph’s prediction to “very risky”, joking: “I would sooner a woman if she has diarrhoea than ask if she’s pregnant.”

Rudolph, who said it “was more of like a sixth sense thing”, elaborated: “It wasn’t a gross thing of like, ‘Bump alert!’ or one of those horrible phrases.

“That’s the only time I’ve done that. I do not ask people if they’re pregnant – this was a weird one-off.”

Adams has one daughter, Aviana, whom she shares with her husband, painter Darren Le Gallo.

Meanwhile, Rudolph has four children with film director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (YouTube)

Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, will be released on Disney Plus on 18 November.