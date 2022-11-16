Amy Adams says she was ‘moved’ by Maya Rudolph’s ‘risky’ pregnancy assumption
‘That’s the only time I’ve done that,’ Rudolph said
Maya Rudolph has revealed she once made a “risky” assumption after meeting Amy Adams.
The Hollywood stars appear in Disney sequel Disenchanted, and appeared on a chat show to promote the new film on Tuesday (15 November).
Rudolph said that they first met at a birthday party in 2009 when she was “severely pregnant”, and remembered telling Adams she thought she was pregnant, also.
“I do remember I told Amy I thought she was pregnant – not in a way of like, ‘You’re pregnant,’ but in a, ‘I can tell that you’re prgenant’ way,” she said. Fortunately for Rudolph, she was.
“It was very witchy,” Adams said, adding: “I was actually very moved by it. I had told immediate family but I hadn’t told an extended group of people. I wanted to touch her and get all her wisdom.”
Kimmel said that he found Rudolph’s prediction to “very risky”, joking: “I would sooner a woman if she has diarrhoea than ask if she’s pregnant.”
Rudolph, who said it “was more of like a sixth sense thing”, elaborated: “It wasn’t a gross thing of like, ‘Bump alert!’ or one of those horrible phrases.
“That’s the only time I’ve done that. I do not ask people if they’re pregnant – this was a weird one-off.”
Adams has one daughter, Aviana, whom she shares with her husband, painter Darren Le Gallo.
Meanwhile, Rudolph has four children with film director Paul Thomas Anderson.
Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, will be released on Disney Plus on 18 November.
