Amy Winehouse’s father says new biopic about star is ‘100 per cent not allowed’

Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch has condemned a new biopic that is being made about the singer.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a film dramatising the final years of Winehouse’s life is in the works, based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book, Saving Amy.

Barak’s book was informed by time she spent with Winehouse and her family over the last three years of her life. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

In a new interview with TMZ, Mitch said the biopic is “100 per cent not allowed” and claims that the makers behind it have not approached the family or his late daughter’s record label, Universal.

He said: “They can’t be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licences must be granted.”

Barak responded to the publication, saying: “I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed… This material is also all legally my property to sell.”

Mitch previously spoke out against Amy, the 2015 documentary by director Asif Kapadia.

“They are trying to portray me in the worst possible light,” he told The Guardian of his depiction in the film.

After Amy won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, Mitch tweeted: “It’s a negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy. We will fix this.”