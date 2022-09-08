Blonde: Ana de Armas tears up as Adrien Brody praises her ‘remarkable’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe
‘I can’t think of any other person who could’ve brought what Ana brought to the role,’ Brody lauded
Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody shared a tender moment during the press junket for their new film, Blonde, at the Venice Film Festival.
The Cuban-Spanish actor stars as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic – adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name – opposite the Oscar-winning actor as the Hollywood icon’s third husband, Arthur Miller.
During today’s (8 September) world premiere of the Netflix movie, Brody moved De Armas to tears as he lauded her “remarkable” performance.
“I mean, I can’t think of any other person who could’ve brought what Ana brought to the role,” he began. “Which she did remarkably.”
“And I’ve said this many times, you know the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe,” The Pianist star recalled.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor looked at him fondly as she wiped away a few tears.
“It’s not that I’m jaded, but I’ve been working for many years, I’ve worked my entire lifetime, and it’s very rare that I can say that someone transported me to another time and place.”
He added: “So Ana’s definitely channelled her.”
Blonde is available to watch on Netflix.
