Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Blonde, leaving fans impressed by Ana de Armas’ “spot-on” transformation into Marilyn Monroe.

The first footage from the forthcoming biopic provides a look at de Armas in character as the iconic Some Like it Hot actor, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.

On Twitter, impressed fans have heaped praise on de Armas, with many of them predicting an Oscar win for the actor.

“Ana de Armas is spot on as Monroe,” one user wrote. Another added: “OMG, Ana looks fine, totally gorgeous.”

One fan commented: “Looks good, can't wait. Time for Ana de Armas to shine.”

“Give Ana de Armas her Oscar now! She fully embodied Marilyn Monroe!” someone argued, while another echoed: “Omg Ana!! Here comes the Oscars!!!”

Adapted from a historical fiction novel from 2000 by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)

The film was originally scheduled to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, its director Andrew Dominik discussed the project in an interview with Vulture.

“It’s an interesting time for Blonde to come out,” said the filmmaker. “If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when Me Too hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff.

“We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it.

“There’s something in it to offend everyone.”

Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.