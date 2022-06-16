Blonde: Netflix releases first teaser for explicit new Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas stars as the late screen icon
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Blonde, the new biopic of Marilyn Monroe.
The feature stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) as the late screen icon.
Directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), the film has made headlines for its adult content, with Blonde already receiving a rating of “NC-17” in the US.
The first footage provides a look at de Armas in character as the Some Like it Hot actor, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.
Adapted from a historical fiction novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.
The film was originally scheduled to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Dominik discussed the project in an interview with Vulture.
“It’s an interesting time for Blonde to come out,” said the filmmaker. “If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when Me Too hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff.
“We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it.
“There’s something in it to offend everyone.”
Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies