Andrew Garfield has blunt response to theory that Emma Stone movie is about him

Andrew Garfield has responded to a fan theory that the Oscar-winning movie La La Land is actually about his relationship with Emma Stone.

Garfield met Stone while playing Spider-Man in 2011’s The Amazing Spider-Man, a character he has remained tight-lipped about reprising in the future.

Stone played Gwen Stacy in the film, with the actors beginning their relationship some time during production and then reportedly splitting in 2015.

La La Land, released in 2016, also stars Ryan Gosling and is a musical that focuses on an ultimately doomed relationship between a musician and an actor.

Naturally, given the timing of the film and Stone’s involvement, fans had theorised that an element of the story was about Garfield.

In an interview with Esquire, 41-year-old Garfield was asked about the theory, to which he gave a blunt response. “I guess people need something to believe,” said the star.

The Social Network actor added: “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

Director Damien Chazelle had previously shot down rumours about the film. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: “The movie is not based on anything. There is something very poetic about a city that is built by people with these unrealistic dreams, and they just put it all on the line for that.”

open image in gallery Stone and Garfield dated for five years ( Getty Images )

In the same interview with Esquire, Garfield opened up about whether he would like to be a father. “I’m already a tired guy. I don’t want to be a tired dad,” he told the outlet. Garfield explained that having a child should never be a decision that is taken lightly, especially when that person is a celebrity who could potentially subject their child to constant scrutiny from the press.

Garfield is currently dating Dr Kate Tomas, a 42-year-old “professional witch” who has criticized the “misogynistic” reaction to their relationship.

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” Tomas told The Sunday Times in July. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

Garfield is promoting the new romantic drama We Live In Time where he and Florence Pugh play a couple in a time-hopping romance film which spans their chance meeting, falling in love, having a child and a cancer diagnosis.

While making the film it appears the pair have become close friends with fans picking up on their close rapport and inside jokes.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Florence Pugh looks at Andrew Garfield,” one person wrote on Twitter/X alongside a photograph of the duo at an A24 screening for the film.

At a separate event, Pugh appeared on stage singing the praises of her co-star. “Well I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the stuff without the safety that this man had for me,” the Dune star said of Garfield who was standing next to her.