Andrew Garfield has said he is “a little bit bored” now that his Spider-Man: No Way Home role has been revealed.

No Way Home – which stars Tom Holland as the webslinger – was released on 15 December. The film is the third in the franchise’s Homecoming trilogy.

Excitement surrounding No Way Home was huge with many fans speculating that the film would see Garfield and Tobey Maguire (both of whom played previous interactions of the superhero) appear alongside Holland thanks to the MCU’s multiverse.

The film’s cast, however, repeatedly denied the rumours and managed to keep the storyline secret until No Way Home was released and the speculation was confirmed.

In a new interview with The Independent, Garfield opened up about what it was like having to keep his role under wraps.

The 38-year-old said that he is having “less fun” now that the film has been released.

“It was much more fun keeping it a secret, to be honest. It gave me something to do,” he said.

“It’s much more fun keeping it a game. When the game’s over, you kind of get a little bit... bored. When’s the next game gonna start?”

The actor said that he has “the worst poker face”, admitting that he almost gave the game away during appearances on chat shows including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Garfield previously played Peter Parker opposite Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Asked whether reprising the role gave him closure, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star replied that “the pressure this time was on Tom [Holland]”.

Garfield praised Holland’s performance as the superhero, stating that the 25-year-old is “made for that part”.

“And for me and Tobey [Maguire], we got to come in and have fun and be of service to Tom. So actually, it was very light this time around,” he said.

Andrew Garfield in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (PA)

The actor went on to say that it was a “deep experience because it was like three Spider-Men, three Peter Parkers, finding each other across dimensions and realising that even though they’ve been feeling incredibly alone in their very unique experiences that they actually never have been alone”.

He continued: “That’s really profound, actually. That’s cosmically, existentially beautiful. There’s a spiritual component, which I find really beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor spoke about having to rush back to England during the filming of The Eyes of Tammy Faye when his mother’s cancer worsened.

