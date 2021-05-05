Andrew Garfield has strongly denied the Spider-Man 3 rumours – but fans still think he is lying

Andrew Garfield has confirmed he will not be returning forSpider-Man 3 – but fans are convinced that he is lying.

The actor has vehemently denied the rumours that he will be appearing in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home opposite Tom Holland’s current iteration of the character.

Asked about the speculation on a recent podcast appearance, Garfield – who portrayed the web-slinging superhero in 2012’sThe Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel – said that he has not received “a call” about starring in the film and that “there’s nothing to ruin”.

Despite his outright denial of the rumours, fans are still convinced otherwise.

In a post that has since gone viral, one user wrote: “Andrew Garfield: No one has called me about Spider-Man. Us: [an image of Kathryn Hahn exaggeratedly winking].”

“A look at everyone who believes Andrew Garfield didn’t get a call for Spider-Man 3,” wrote someone else, together with an image of an empty parking lot.

Another person added: “Deep down I feel like Andrew Garfield is lying but I’ll just [bear] with and see. If we had a [damn] trailer already.”

One person suggested that Garfield could be lying because of the phrasing of his denial, writing: “He said ‘I have not had a call’ in specific phrasing. He may have had an email or zoom. And tbh it sounds so specific he may have been briefed or given some basic stock lines for how to avoid giving things away and invalidating an NDA.”

“Anybody else think Andrew Garfield is lying cause that’s what working under Marvel does?” asked another user.

Actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are routinely asked to keep secrets about their respective films from the press.

Prior to filming Avengers: Endgame, Holland was only given select lines instead of the full script. “He has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,” the film’s director Joe Russo told IndieWire.

There has been speculation that both Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear as their previous versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home as fans anticipate the Marvel movie will include the Multiverse, which would allow timelines to intersect with one another.

Holland has also previously denied the rumours, stating “they will not be appearing in this film”.

However, given Marvel’s reputation for keeping its secrets under wraps, fans will likely have to wait for the film’s release to find out if he is telling the truth.

Since leaving Spider-Man behind, Garfield has received an Oscar nomination for the war and drama film Hacksaw Ridge and worked with film director Martin Scorsese on Silence, among other projects.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for release on 17 December 2021.