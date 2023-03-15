Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Oscars joke explained by ceremony producer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Garfield’s awkward grimace following an Oscars joke has been explained by the ceremony’s producer.

During the event on Sunday (12 March), host Jimmy Kimmel said there would be no repeat of last year’s slap as he had assembled a crack team to prevent such “violence”.

“You’re gonna have to do battle with Michelle Yeoh before you get to me,” he said, while also listing Creed III actor-director Michael B Jordan, Fabelmans director Steve Spielberg and Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Each actor reacted accordingly, to big cheers from the crowd, but when Kimmel said: “You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man!”, the camera cut to Andrew Garfield, who awkwardly grimaced in his seat.

The crowd, who had been cheering each actor, appeared confused, and applauded after a delay. Viewers watching at home reacted to the crowd’s “nasty” reaction. It’s been claimed that the assumption was that Tom Holland, who plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, would be on the screen as opposed to Garfield, who played him in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

It turns out that Garfield, as well as all the others who were namechecked, had been briefed ahead of the ceremony.

Producer Molly McNearney told Variety: “I went up to Michelle, Michael, Pedro, Andrew, Steven Spielberg, and we told them minutes before the show started, ‘you’re going to be on camera. Jimmy’s going to refer to you as part of his security team. If you could just show some kind of physical support or give him a fist bump.”

McNearney said that all the stars “were game” and “very supportive”, but that Garfield, when asked if he’d do a Spider-Man web-sling, “made his own choice”.

She described his decision as “even better”.

Andrew Garfield awkwardly grimacing at the 2023 Oscars (ABC)

Meanwhile, McNearney also said that Kimmel’s Scientology joke about Tom Cruise would not have been made had the Top Gun: Maverick actor been in attendance.

The 2023 ceremony saw big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant ruffled feathers before the ceremony had even started with his “rude” answers during a “painful” red carpet interview.

Find the full list of winners here.