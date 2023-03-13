Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winners of the 2023 Academy Awards have been announced.

Stars of the big screen attended the ceremony in Los Angeles to see whether Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans or German film All Quiet on the Western Front would win Best Picture.

Other films in contention included The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Meanwhile, actors in the running were Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Below are all the winners at this year’s ceremony.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors Daniel Scheinart and Daniel Kwan (Invision)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale WINNER

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor for ‘The Whale’ (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (AP)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once WINNER

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson – All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson –Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley – Women Talking WINNER

Sarah Polley wins Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Women Talking’ (Getty Images)

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER

Argentina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature Film (Getty Images)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny WINNER

Best Film Editing

The Banshess of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (AP)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR WINNER

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick WINNER

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)

Best Production Design

All Quiet On the Western Front WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale WINNER

Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ (AP)

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 93rd Academy Awards live on Sky Cinema’s Oscars channel, starting at 1am on 13 March.